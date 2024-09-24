Former Newcastle United and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is ‘not a serious issue’ for Catalan giants Barcelona, who are in the market for a new shot-stopper due to the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona’s number one is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury.

The Catalan club’s second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who is regarded highly by manager Hansi Flick, is expected to step up to fill that void.

However, Barcelona are still expected to sign yet another option as a back-up and the free-agent market is being looked at.

There are a number of options available, including the likes of Keylor Navas as well as former Liverpool and Newcastle goalkeeper Karius.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the 31-year-old is not someone the Spanish giants are considering.

Karius left St James’ Park in the summer after his contract at Newcastle ended.

The goalkeeper had a stint as Liverpool’s number 1, with Jurgen Klopp playing him in the Champions League final in 2018 instead of Simon Mignolet.

Karius had a disastrous final in Kyiv as Real Madrid beat Liverpool.