An insight into the welcoming character of one of Rangers’ new boys has been given by one of his former team-mates.

Gers boss Philippe Clement was able to make a number of signings over the course of the summer, but had to wait until late to do some of his business as sales needed to be made the balance the books.

Clement will be hoping that he has added real quality, able to make the difference when it comes to hunting down Celtic at the top of the table.

One of the arrivals that Rangers are attaching real hope to is attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami, who signed from Italian outlet Sassuolo.

And the Gers look like they have gained a good character, with Sassuolo new boy Tarik Muharemovic revealing that Bajrami played a key role in helping him to settle in.

“The settling in with the team was top from day one”, he told the Sassuolo Channel.

“They welcomed me right away.

“When Nedim Bajrami was there, he was the first to welcome me straight away, also Jeremy Toljan.”

Now Bajrami is the one who has been welcomed at a new club and Rangers will be looking for him to have a big impact over the coming weeks and months.