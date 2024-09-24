Former Scotland international Andy Walker has urged Hearts to take notes from Aberdeen’s appointment of Jimmy Thelin when appointing a new manager.

After Hearts’ defeat against St. Mirren at the weekend, the Jambos hierarchy decided to part ways with manager Steven Naismith.

Hearts have yet to win a game in the league this season and they are in search of the right man to lead them forward.

Walker pointed out that Hearts should take a page out of Aberdeen’s book with the way they took their time on the research before appointing Thelin in the summer.

Under Thelin, Aberdeen are second in the league table this season and Walker recalled that Aberdeen were criticised for taking too long to appoint a new manager but indicated that the Dons’ research paid off as they have found the right man.

While discussing Hearts’ managerial situation, Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think the other one to look at is Aberdeen, who obviously did a bit of research; they were getting a bit of stick for taking time to appoint a new manager.

“They seem to have got it right in Jimmy Thelin.

“He has made a terrific start and something like that Hearts will be looking at at regarding Steven Naismith’s successor.”

Hearts are bottom of the league table and they will be keen on recruiting a new manager soon to make them competitive again.