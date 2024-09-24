Doncaster Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne insisted that Manchester United-21 player-coach Tommy Rowe will bring a lot of quality to the Red Devils’ development of youth players.

Erik ten Hag has handed first-team debuts to some promising young players like Harry Amass, Daniel Gore, Toby Collyer and most remarkably Kobbie Mainoo from the Red Devils youth academy.

They are constantly putting more work into the youth system to get the best out of it and former Doncaster Rovers star Rowe has joined the Under-21s this year as a player-coach.

The 35-year-old initially came from the youth system of the Red Devils in the early 2000s and now he is back there as player-coach.

Doncaster assistant manager Byrne is clear that Rowe will bring a lot of good aspects and will help the growth of Manchester United’s youth players.

“Listen, Tommy is an excellent person first and foremost”, Byrne told his club’s in-house media before Doncaster Rovers face the young Red Devils at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I had the pleasure of working with him over two separate occasions at the football club.

“I spoke without going into much detail, Travis [Binnion] obviously did his homework on players he wanted to bring in.

“We shared a phone call and I am delighted that they decided that Rowe is that fit for him.

“Because I think he will bring an awful lot around the building first and foremost and he feels he can still contribute on the grass.

“For him on a personal level really pleased for him and his family.”

Rowe has played all four Premier League 2 games for the young Red Devils this season and he will be looking to make an impact against his former side Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy clash tonight.