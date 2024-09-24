Former Scotland international Andy Walker admits that Hearts managerial target Derek McInnes is an experienced boss, but believes that his services would cost the Jambos a fortune.

In the summer, Hearts offered Steven Naismith and his assistants new contracts, but after a disappointing start to the season, they recently decided to sack them.

Now the Jambos are in search of the manager and Kilmarnock boss McInnes has been linked with the vacant manager’s post at Tynecastle.

Walker acknowledged that Hearts gave Naismith and his assistants new three-year contracts in the summer and as such is unsure exactly what level of payoff they have been given.

The ex-striker thinks that McInnes has good experience and knowledge of Scottish football but believes that Hearts would have to dig deep in their pockets to appoint him.

“He has all the experience of Scottish football; he has knowledge”, Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He might be expensive; obviously Hearts had given those three contracts as a matter of a couple of months ago.

“I don’t know what else to peel them off, I am sure they have a release clause in that.

“Yes it will be expensive to try to go and get Derek McInnes.”

McInnes guided Kilmarnock to a fourth place finish last season and if Hearts did want him they would also have to sell the project at Tynecastle to him.