Liverpool’s staff have tried to help a youngster the Reds signed this month to settle quickly as they have sped up the process for him, according to The Athletic.

The Anfield giants have produced some of the highly talented players from their youth set-up in recent years and last term a side composed of a host of academy products won the EFL Cup.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Connor Bradley and Curtis Jones came through the Reds academy, while Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah are the most recent examples.

Liverpool added 16-year Rio Ngumoha to their ranks from Chelsea earlier this month and he is considered a top prospect for the future.

It has been suggested that his down-to-earth approach and humble behaviour have impressed the Reds staff already.

Even though Ngumoha trained all by himself at the start, the Reds staff have shown urgency to help him settle in his new home.

They have shown him around all the training facilities quickly and he is already very well-liked at the club for his humble approach.

Ngumoha is still only 16 and will need the proper guidance from the experienced Liverpool staff to settle in to grow as a character and as a player simultaneously.