Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke feels that the Gunners will suffer more from ‘gamesmanship’ and ‘time-wasting’ compared to other teams in the Premier League.

Only five matches into the Premier League season and two Arsenal players have been sent off already.

None of the red cards, though, were given for any dangerous fouls, they were second yellow cards for kicking the ball away.

Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton and Leandro Trossard got his second yellow card against Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal have been criticised from some corners for their use of the ‘dark arts’, including time-wasting and gamesmanship.

Clarke though is sure that Arsenal will suffer far more than other teams from that this season.

“As a very, very good side Arsenal will suffer more at the hands of ‘gamesmanship’ and ‘time-wasting’ than almost everybody else in the PL this season”, Clarke wrote on X.

“You can guarantee that.”

Clarke also said sarcastically that he is looking forward to the outrage when Arsenal get on the end of such decisions.

“Looking forward to the mass outrage whenever that happens.”

Arsenal are expected to chase the league title and Arteta will be keen to avoid any more sendings off for the rest of the campaign.