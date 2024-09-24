Qarabarg president Tahir Gozel has warned Tottenham Hotspur that his team will fight on the pitch until the end when they take on Spurs in the Europa League later this week.

Spurs are finally back to winning ways after they edged past Coventry City in the EFL Cup and beat Brentford in a league clash at the weekend.

They are now set to start their European journey in the Europa League and they will host Azerbaijan outfit Qarabarg in London on Thursday night.

Horsemen president Gozel is delighted that his side are once again in the main stage of the Europa League.

“For the eleventh time in a row, our team will compete in the main stage of the Europa League”, Gozel told his club’s in-house media.

“Our first game will be held in England, which is considered the birthplace of football.”

He insists Spurs is one of the favourites to win the whole competition but he is not ready to stop believing in his team getting a result and warned that they will fight until the very end.

“No one doubts that the strongest football league in the world is the English Premier League.

“In this competition, we will face a well-known opponent who can speak for themselves.

“Tottenham are considered one of the favourites not only for the match but also for the Europa League as a whole.

“But I believe in every player of my team, every member of the squad.

“They have always fought like heroes in meetings with such strong opponents.

“Regardless of the outcome of the meeting in London, I believe that our players will fight on the field and fight until the end.”

Spurs will be looking to start their European journey this season by capturing all three points against the Azerbaijani outfit.