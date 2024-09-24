Former Anderlecht forward Nordin Jbari believes that the financial aspect might mean that Rangers boss Philippe Clement is out of reach for the Belgians.

Anderlecht sacked their manager Brian Riemer last week after a four-game winless run which saw them being pushed down to sixth spot in the league table.

They are now on the lookout for a new boss and have been linked with moves for Rangers manager Clement and former Royal Antwerp boss Mark van Bommel.

Clement has just signed a new contract with the Gers running until the summer of 2028 and his previous association with Anderlecht’s rivals Club Brugge could be an issue for some fans.

Moreover, Jbari has also highlighted the issue of Clement’s salary at Rangers which he feels could scupper any move the Belgian giants make.

“Philippe Clement likes to play modern, attacking football. He would be a very interesting option, even though he used to play for and manage Club Brugge”, Jbari was quoted as saying by Football Scotland.

“There’s obviously a financial aspect to it too because he’s at Rangers and whether he would even consider a move to Anderlecht.

“But he’s definitely an option for Anderlecht alongside Van Bommel.”

Clement is under some degree of pressure at Rangers after a lacklustre start to the campaign which has seen ground on Celtic lost.

The manager also had to wheel and deal in the summer transfer window, being restricted on the signings he could make.