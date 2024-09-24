Exeter City goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald has stressed that his side’s opponents in the EFL Trophy, Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s, are supposed to have some of the top talents in the entire country.

Ange Postecoglou has been able to push away some of the criticism he received after beating Brentford last weekend, but Spurs Under-21s side have not made a convincing start to their Premier League 2 campaign.

They have won only one of their first four matches, but have a golden opportunity to return to winning ways tonight when they face Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

The likes of Will Lankshear, Aflie Dorrington and Tyrese Hall are considered top talents at Spurs and Exeter goalkeeper MacDonald is looking forward to facing them.

MacDonald stressed that the Spurs starlets are supposed to be some of the best prospects in the entire country and so while Exeter will have an age advantage, the opponents cannot be underestimated.

“In terms of age and youth, they [Spurs Under-21s] will be younger than us”, MacDonald said in a press conference before the Grecians face Spurs Under-21s tonight.

“But also these are meant to be some of the best young players in the country coming through.

“So again, age-wise, yes [we will be older].

“But ability wise no means, they will be a very good side.”

Now it remains to be seen if the talented and highly-rated Spurs youngsters will be able to see off the challenge from League One side Exeter City tonight.