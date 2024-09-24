One of Southampton’s out on loan stars believes he is able to stay in his zone despite a quick managerial change as he is used to that from his time at Saints.

Southampton currently have Russell Martin at the helm and he led the side back into the Premier League this season after winning the Championship playoff final.

During the season Saints went down they had Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles at the helm.

Winger Sam Edozie remembers the time and it prepared him to be left unfazed now with Anderlecht, where he is on loan, quickly making a change in the dugout.

Anderlecht recently sacked Brian Riemer, the boss who was at the helm when Edozie arrived.

“I was lucky to be quickly integrated into the group by my team-mates and to have already experienced this kind of situation”, the Saints winger told Belgian daily DH.

“At Southampton, I had three different coaches in one season.

“The only thing to do is to always prove to the new guy what you are worth.”

At Anderlecht, Edozie will have the chance to play in Europe and he could feature in the Europa League later this week when the Belgians start their league stage campaign against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.