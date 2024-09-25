One of Celtic’s out on loan stars has admitted he feels at the highest level he has ever been at.

Brendan Rodgers shuffled his pack over the summer and dealt with the big loss of midfielder Matt O’Riley to Premier League side Brighton.

Also leaving Celtic, albeit on loan, was defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who headed for the Netherlands with FC Twente.

Lagerbielke joined the Dutch outfit in the hope of regular football but has yet to make his debut for Twente.

However, Lagerbielke believes that he is currently at the top of his game and feels that he is in a very good place mentally, physically and tactically.

The Celtic star admitted that he is keen to get an opportunity to showcase his abilities on the pitch for Twente as soon as possible.

When asked about where he is in his career, Lagerbielke told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: “Good question.

“I would say I’m at the top, so far.

“That’s how I feel about my own ability, both physically, tactically, technically, mentally and everything.

“I feel in a very good place.

“In terms of football, I feel like I’m at the highest level I’ve been at in my life, then I just hope to show that on the field soon as well.”

Twente are set to take on Manchester United in the Europa League tonight and it remains to be seen whether Lagerbielke will get his debut against the Red Devils.