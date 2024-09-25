Former Rangers striker Sam Lammers, who plays for FC Twente, has insisted that he is aware of Manchester United’s status as a club but their status will not mean much when the match is played on the pitch.

The Red Devils will face Eredivisie side Twente at Old Trafford tonight in a Europa League clash.

Lammers left Glasgow giants Rangers this summer and he is an important part of Twente boss Joseph Oosting’s system.

The former Gers man pointed out this side’s team chemistry as their biggest strength and he is very much aware that the Dutch side need to be at their best to get a result.

Lammers reiterated the status of the Red Devils does not mean there will be a gulf of difference in quality when the match will be played on the pitch.

“We will play against a big club, but that does not necessarily mean that the difference on the pitch has to be big”, Lammers told a press conference about facing Manchester United.

“We know that we have to be at our best. One of our qualities is that we are a close-knit team.

“We have to bring a certain guts and quality to make this a great match.”

The former Gers man has already registered four-goal contributions this season and he will be keen on doing damage against Erik ten Hag’s side tonight in Manchester.