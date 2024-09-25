Ex-Qarabag midfielder Artim Sakiri has told his former side not to think about the difference in class between themselves and Tottenham Hotspur and work for the 90 minutes.

The Lilywhites are set to kick off their Europa League campaign with a match against Azerbaijan-based club Qarabag on Thursday.

Sakiri, who experienced Premier League football with West Brom and has thus seen Tottenham from close quarters, insists that it is going to be a tough game for the visitors on the night.

According to the 51-year-old, the need for Gurban Gurbanov’s side will be to work with all their strength for the entire course of 90 minutes to make sure that they do not unnecessarily lose the ball and when they do they try to win it.

The failure to do so will result in suffering at the hands of good opponents, Sakiri insists.

“I think that the players of Qarabag should work with all their strength for 90 minutes”, Sakiri told Azerbaijani outlet QOL.

“In order not to lose the ball, or to win it, you have to suffer a lot against such an opponent. It will be a very difficult game.”

Sakiri admits there is a big difference in strength between the two teams, but is clear Qarabag should not think about it: “In fact, it is so.

“But the players of Qarabag should not think about this.

“If they respect the opponent too much, that is, if they look too high in their eyes, there will be a problem in their game.”

Tottenham will head into the match at the back of a convincing 3-1 win in their last match against Brentford.