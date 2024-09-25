Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has selected his team to welcome West Ham United to Anfield tonight in the EFL Cup.

The Reds are the holders of the competition after winning the trophy last term under Jurgen Klopp and fans will want a strong defence of their crown.

Slot though has to think about a truly packed fixture list in the coming months as he seeks to guide Liverpool into the next round.

Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while in defence Slot goes with Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

In the middle of the park, Liverpool name Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo also plays. Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota support Darwin Nunez.

If Slot wants to shake things up then he has his substitutes, who include Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team vs West Ham United

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Morton