Gillingham boss Mark Bonner has praised Crystal Palace’s Under-21s side for their athleticism and being technically sound during moments of the game with his men.

Crystal Palace Under-21s faced Gillingham on Tuesday in their EFL Trophy clash at Priestfield.

The Eagles youngsters came out victorious with a 3-1 scoreline and sealed three points to climb to the top of their group table.

Bonner believes that Tuesday’s game was a good opportunity for his players to witness the level of the Crystal Palace youngsters playing in the Premier League 2 and thinks that his side gave away too many chances.

He pointed out that the Palace youngsters displayed athleticism and in certain moments of the game, showed their understanding of the technical side of the game.

“It is good for our lads to see that level, for some to see some very good players of the Premier League Under-21 level, how athletic they were and how technically sound they were in some moments”, Bonner told Gillingham’s in-house media.

“But I do feel we gave them massive chances in the game and in the end we gave them way too many.

“Luca Ashby made a couple of brilliant saves towards the end to keep the scoreline better than it could be.”

Crystal Palace Under 21s will be back in action in the Premier League 2 against Nottingham Forest on 30th September.