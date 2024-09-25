Everton new boy Iliman Ndiaye insists that he is still not what he wants to be and has a desire to be the difference-maker and help his side to victory.

The Toffees signed the 24-year-old forward from French side Marseille for a fee in the region of £15m in July.

Ndiaye has since played in each of Everton’s five league games and has even opened his goal-scoring account for the Toffees.

However, his contributions have not been enough to earn Sean Dyche’s team their first win of the league and Everton still languish in the drop zone.

Ndiaye insists that he is still not where he wants to be and wants to make improvements in each aspect of his game – be it scoring, be it assisting his team-mates or winning games.

“I’m happy, but I’m still not as I want to be”, Ndiaye told his club’s official channel.

“I want to be on more assists and help the team to win games – make the difference.

“Obviously, it’s a team game.

“I can’t do everything by myself, so we’re helping each other out.

“But yes, I’m happy with how it’s going so far for me, personally.”

While a win is still eluding the Merseyside club, Ndiaye insists that his team are creating chances and that is what they want to do in a game.

“We’re creating chances, but now it’s about winning games.

“I’ve said before that we have a great team and great players.

“It’s what you want to do in a game – you want to create yourself chances, which we’re doing.”

Everton play their next match against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Ndiaye will be raring for the chance to make a difference.