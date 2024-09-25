West Ham United out on loan defender Nayef Aguerd has revealed that he is encountering hardship finding his rhythm to cope with regular game time as he has not played much recently.

The centre-back joined West Ham in the summer of 2022 and last season he lost his place in the starting line-up of the Hammers.

This summer West Ham were keen to offload Aguerd and on deadline day, agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to send him on loan.

Aguerd has started all three league games since his arrival and last weekend against Real Valladolid, he left the field during the 81st minute of the game.

The West Ham star ruled out any injury concerns as he revealed that he left the field due to cramp and pointed out that he is still struggling to cope with regular game time as he has not played regularly for a long time.

Aguerd stated that he is determined to find his rhythm quickly and added that he is grateful to Real Sociedad for helping him to adapt quickly.

When asked whether he was injured during the weekend’s game, Aguerd said at a press conference: “I didn’t have an injury, just a cramp.

“It’s better that a team-mate comes in and gives it his all.

“I’m 100% ready.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played so much and it’s hard for me.

“There are a lot of games every three days and I have to get into the rhythm quickly.

“Let’s see if the coach can continue to count on me.

“First of all, I want to thank the club who have given me everything to adapt very quickly”.

Aguerd will be keen on impressing during his loan spell with Real Sociedad before he returns to West Ham in the summer.