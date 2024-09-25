Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting line-up to lock horns with Liverpool tonight in the EFL Cup at Anfield.

Lopetegui is under pressure following a poor start to the Premier League campaign as Hammers manager and will not want that to increase with a tame exit tonight.

The boss brings in goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for an outing in the EFL Cup between the sticks this evening.

At the back, West Ham pick a four of Vladimir Coufal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Aaron Cresswell.

Further up the pitch the Hammers have Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Carlos Soler in midfield, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Danny Ings.

If Lopetegui wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he can call for the likes of Andy Irving and Michail Antonio.

West Ham visited Liverpool in the EFL Cup just last year in December and were on the end of a 5-1 thrashing.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Fabianski, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Soucek, Alvarez, Soler, Bowen, Ings, Summerville

Substitutes: Foderingham, Antonio, Paqueta, Kudus, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving