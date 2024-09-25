Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is of the view that some of the players in Manchester United’s Under-21 side are going to play in the Premier League in the future.

On Tuesday, Travis Binnion’s Manchester United Under-21 side took on League Two side Doncaster Rovers in an EFL Trophy game.

The Red Devils youngsters managed to draw 3-3 despite trailing in the game 3-1 in the second half and managed to steal two points by defeating Doncaster on penalties.

McCann praised Manchester United Under-21s’ performance on Tuesday and hailed them as a side with a lot of good players.

He also believes that some of the players in Binnion’s squad will be playing for Manchester United or other Premier League clubs in the future.

“We are playing against a good [side]. They are good players, these lads”, McCann told Doncaster United’s in house media.

“Some of them are going to be future superstars for United or some other teams in the Premier League and you give them half a sniff and they will punish you.”

Manchester United Under-21s are currently leading their EFL Trophy group with five points from two games.