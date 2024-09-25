Malmo’s head of security Peter Narbe is worried that Helsingborg fans will buy tickets for Malmo’s Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday.

Rangers find themselves five points behind Celtic and second-placed Aberdeen after five matches in the Scottish Premiership – now they are set to tackle the Europa League.

Philippe Clement’s men will get going on their journey which starts against Swedish giants Malmo on Thursday night.

However, Malmo’s rivals, Helsingborg, have a pre-existing fan friendship with the Gers fans and Di Blae’s head of security Narbe is worried that Di Roe fans will buy tickets in the home section.

He reiterated that the Helsingborg fans may try and disrupt the atmosphere by presenting themselves in a negative way from the home section.

“We know that there is a friendship [between Rangers and Helsingborg fans] there”, Malmo’s head of security told Swedish daily Sydsvenskan.

“There may be a risk that they want to present themselves in a negative way. We are aware of that.”

Narbe, though, further insisted that it is not guaranteed that Di Roe fans will behave badly.

“It is likely that there will be Helsingborg supporters who bought tickets in the home section.

“But that does not necessarily mean they are behaving badly; it is important to point out.”

Narbe and his security team will be extra careful on Thursday when Malmo will be hosting the Scottish giants at Eleda Stadium.