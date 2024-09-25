One of Celtic’s stars admits the Bhoys believed that a loan was the best solution for him in the summer and he feels he made the perfect choice.

The Scottish champions signed a new centre-back this summer in the shape of Auston Trusty, who joined from Sheffield United.

They also shipped one out in the shape of Gustaf Lagerbielke, who joined Celtic in the summer of 2023 and last season made only ten appearances in all competitions.

Brendan Rodgers sanctioned a move for the Swedish defender to join Dutch outfit FC Twente on a season-long loan.

Lagerbielke pointed out that he lacked game time at Celtic and both he and the club decided that a loan move in the summer would be the best suitable option for both parties.

He revealed that Twente having a small squad with distinguished responsibility for each player seemed to him the perfect for his loan move and admitted that the opportunity to play in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League was a factor.

“I didn’t get much playing time at Celtic and both me and the club agreed that a loan would be very good for both parties”, Lagerbielke told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

“Then I considered my options and there were a few clubs in many different countries.

“I compared the advantages and disadvantages of all and had meetings with different clubs.

“After the meeting with Twente it felt like it was a very good “match”, then the choice fell on it.

“They have a very clear focus on development with the way they train.

“They have a fairly small squad where they put a lot of responsibility on each player.

“That combined with playing in the Dutch league which is very good together with the Europa League felt like a perfect combination.”

Lagerbielke struggled to make an impact at Celtic and will be keen to show what he can do with Twente over the course of the season.