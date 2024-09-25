Hibernian manager David Gray has stressed that the way new boy Dwight Gayle has taken care of himself despite being a free agent shows his professionalism and says he is ready to face Rangers.

The 34-year-old forward spent the second half of the last season with Derby County and left the club as a free agent after the expiry of his contract in July.

Hibs decided to sign Gayle on a free transfer recently to introduce some experience and depth in their forward line.

Gayle has yet to feature for Hibs and with their main man Martin Boyle injured, Gray revealed that the 34-year-old will be available for their trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers at the weekend,

The Hibs boss stressed that Gayle is in a good condition and praised his professionalism by pointing out how well he has taken care of himself despite being a free agent.

“He will be available for the weekend for sure”, Gray told Sky Sports Scotland.

“He is in real good condition.

“I think you see straight away how professional he is; he has looked after himself very well.

“He has been a great addition so far.”

Gayle will be eager to start against Rangers at the weekend and he will be keen to help Hibs secure three points from Ibrox.