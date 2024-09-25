Southampton out on loan winger Samuel Edozie has insisted that he is not happy with every aspect of his game and still feels the need to improve his final touch.

The 21-year-old joined Belgian side Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal from Saints earlier this month in search of regular first-team action.

He has already featured in three Belgian top-flight matches and has benefited from having his new team-mates around.

Edozie stressed that he has not been happy with every aspect of his game and picked his final touch as one area where he feels he needs improvement.

“My team-mates see what I can do and try to put me in the right situations”, Edozie told Belgian daily DH.

“But I’m not happy with everything yet.

“I need to improve my final touch, for example.”

The Manchester City academy graduate further took time to reveal that he is currently taking inspiration from the best to become even better.

“I’m working hard and I’m trying to take inspiration from the best in the world to get to the next level.”

Edozie will get the opportunity to taste European football with Anderlecht this season as the club are set to play in the Europa League league stage.