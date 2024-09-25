Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom has issued a warning to Rangers that his side will try and force the Gers to play according to their style.

The Gers need to play catch up in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic and Aberdeen after an initial shaky start.

They will look to make a statement start to their Europa League journey when they face Malmo in Sweden on Thursday.

Rydstrom feels that the Gers are a position-based team and he insists that Philippe Clement’s side are very well-organised as well.

However, he is not ready to back down and made it clear that his men will not adjust to Rangers’ style of play; they will try and force Rangers to play according to Malmo’s way.

“Well-organised, structured, different to how we play. They [Rangers] are quite a positional team”, the Malmo boss told a press conference about the Gers.

“They are a strong team together.

“We want to force them to play our game rather than us playing their game.”

Rangers will be looking to play their structure of football and secure all three points at Malmo’s home ground the Eleda Stadium on Thursday night.