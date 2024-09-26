Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted Bristol City should not sack Liam Manning as boss.

The Robins have had a mixed start to the new Championship campaign and suffered heavy 3-0 losses at Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before recovering with a 2-1 win over newly promoted Oxford United.

Manning’s side sit 13th in the Championship table and there have been questions in some quarters about just how well he is doing with Bristol City.

Clarke though is a fan of what Manning is trying to do at Ashton Gate and feels he does have Bristol City moving in the right direction.

He insists that if he was the Robins he would make sure to stick with Manning for now and questioned the size of budget he is working with.

“I still think that he’s a really good manager and they are moving in the right direction”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“It’s just sort of how much of a budget has he got to work with really? That is the issue.

“I would absolutely stick with Liam Manning if I was Bristol City.”

Manning is set to take his Bristol City side to face Swansea City this weekend, a game which will then be followed by a home clash against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.