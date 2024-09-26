Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Qarabag

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven to entertain Qarabag in the Europa League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Postecoglou has eased some of the pressure on him of late and will now try to guide Spurs to a bright start in Europe.

Visitors Qarabag arrive sitting top of the Azerbaijani top flight, having won all five of their games so far.

They dropped into the Europa League after being knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers by Dinamo Zagreb.

Between the sticks this evening for Tottenham is Guglielmo Vicario, while the back four is Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Midfield sees Postecoglou pick Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Lucas Bergvall is also selected. Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Dominic Solanke.

If the Spurs boss wants to try to influence the game with his substitutes he has options available and they include Pedro Porro and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Qarabag

Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Maddison, Udogie, Werner, Kulusevski, Porro, Bentancur, Lankshear, Moore