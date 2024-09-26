Former Birmingham City boss Barry Fry has backed Blues to earn back to back promotions to get to the Premier League due to the support they are getting from their new owners.

Blues have wealthy American owners on board, who have unveiled multiple plans to implement not just on the field but off it.

Heavy investment in players over the course of the summer, to the tune of over £20, is a part of it but they have not stopped yet.

There are plans for a new stadium as preparation for which land has also been purchased.

Fry has full faith in Knighthead and believes that the owners have got what it takes to take the team back to their former glory days, starting with back to back promotions.

“I am very, very confident that this new owner, this new group of players can take Birmingham City to the Promised Land yet again and back-to-back promotions to get them to the Premier League”, Fry told the Keep Right On podcast.

“So, I don’t think coming down to League One is a disaster because I remember when we came down to League One the fans came back, they were right behind the team like they are now.

“Every game is nearly a sell-out, it is brilliant. And the fans deserve that, they have been in turmoil for years.”

Fry admires the large plans that Birmingham’s owners have to drive Blues to new heights and stressed it is not just about money.

“Before [David] Sullivan and [David] Gold took over they were in turmoil after they left, and they were in turmoil until now.

“And the guy that owns it now is absolutely fantastic. I mean his dream for Blues, he is buying plots of land in Birmingham,

“He wants to build a magnificent stadium there and have cup finals and internationals there instead of Wembley and things like that.

“He has got great plans for Birmingham City but most important of all, Craig Gardner’s recruitment team have done brilliantly to get the players in that they have got.

“Because the difficulty is it’s not all about money it is about why players want to go to a League One club when they can go to a Championship club.”

Blues have made a solid start to their campaign in the third tier having won five of the six matches they have played so far.

It has seen them climb up to second spot on the league table, trailing Wrexham by goal difference but having played a game fewer.