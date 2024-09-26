Former Birmingham City manager Barry Fry believes that Blues could be in for their best year ever because they have probably assembled one the best teams that has ever been seen in League One.

Following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, Blues, under their new American owners Knighthead, invested heavily in the summer transfer market to assemble a strong team to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

In sync with that investment, the Birmingham side under their new manager Chris Davies have made a bright start to their League One campaign, winning five of their first six games and drawing one.

Fry gives credit to the club’s technical director Craig Gardner for having recruited wisely and assembling a squad that he believes is the best the third tier has ever seen.

“Fair credit to Craig, he has done a magnificent job in recruitment and the team and the squad that Chris Davies has put together is very very exciting”, Fry told the Keep Right On podcast.

“Goals galore as you know, I love goals, I don’t mind if the opposition scored four as long as you get six or seven.

“And that could be it, they could be in for their best year ever, Birmingham City, in stats because I think they have got together, most probably one of the best teams that have ever been seen in League One.”

Blues will hope to continue with their good run of form when they take on Peterborough United, where Fry is director of football, in their next League One assignment this weekend.