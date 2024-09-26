Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris feels that new signing Aaron Connolly could be the striker the Black Cats need.

The Black Cats have made a positive start to the current Championship season as they are only a point behind league leaders West Brom.

Signing a striker was on their agenda even after the transfer window was closed last month, and they brought in free agent Connolly this week.

Le Bris stressed that Connolly possesses a lot of good qualities and his past experience at other clubs will be helpful as well.

The Sunderland boss knows the difficulties of the current transfer market and he feels the Irish striker could be the one he is looking for even though he is not willing to pile all the pressure on one striker.

“This market of strikers is very difficult. So we are not in a rush to find the absolutely one striker”, Le Bris told a press conference about signing the former Brighton man.

“We wanted to find the right striker to help the team, so, Aaron could be the one.

“He has many qualities, he is a very talented player, and he had an interesting pathway before.

“I think now he is here in a good condition and with this experience behind him, we thought he could be good player for us.”

Connolly has signed a year-long contract with the Championship side and he will be looking to make his mark at the Stadium of Light to earn a longer contract by the end of this term.