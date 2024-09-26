FC Twente star Sam Lammers has claimed that the Dutch side could have secured a win against Manchester United on Wednesday if they had played a little bit better.

Last night, Erik ten Hag’s side began their Europa League journey with a game against Twente at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United failed to secure all three points despite having a first half lead with the goal of Christian Eriksen when they conceded a 68th-minute equalising goal by Lammers to end the game with a 1-1 scoreline.

Lammers indicated that for most of the game, Manchester United and Twente were evenly matched and admitted that they were able to secure a hard-earned point at Old Trafford.

However, the forward also claimed that Twente could have come out of the game with all three points if they had played a little bit better against the Red Devils.

“’I think it was an equal game, except for the last 10 minutes”, Lammers told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“Before that, it was equal.

“If we had played it a bit better at times, we could have got a win out of it, but this is a hard-fought point”.

Manchester United will next take on FC Porto away from home in the Europa League on 3rd October.