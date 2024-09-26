Former Celtic star Sead Haksabanovic is looking to see Malmo inflict pain on Rangers this evening when they lock horns with the Gers in the Europa League.

After a lacklustre start in the Scottish Premiership, Philippe Clement’s men will be starting their Europa League journey tonight.

They will face Malmo in Sweden and are set to see a familiar face in the shape of ex-Celtic man Haksabanovic, though he will only be in the stands.

The Montenegro international is currently injured and admits he would have loved the chance to face Celtic.

Haksabanovic though he feels that, even without him, if his side follow the manager’s instructions properly they can have a good night against the Gers.

“I’m still injured unfortunately because I would want to play”, the former Celtic star told Football Scotland.

“If we do everything correctly, listen to the manager and follow the game plan that we have, then we can have a good night tomorrow.”

Haksabanovic trusts his team’s discipline and he feels that Malmo could get a result against Clement’s side.

“I haven’t really spoken to anyone at Celtic.

“I believe in what we have here.

“It’s all about discipline, we know we can do it so we have to do it.”

Rangers, on the other hand, will be looking to make a winning start to their Europa League campaign against Haksabanovic’s side.