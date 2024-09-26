Southampton boss Russell Martin has stressed that youngster Tyler Dibling has incredible confidence in his talent, but in a modest way.

The 18-year-old winger is a product of the Southampton academy system and he is turning some heads with his performances.

Dibling made his second start of the season in the league against Ipswich Town at the weekend and scored his first goal.

Martin revealed that Dibling had an amazing pre-season and insisted that mentality will not be a problem for the young winger.

The Southampton boss also pointed out that Dibling has an incredible belief in his abilities in a modest way and stressed that as long as he keeps performing, he will be treated the same way as Adam Lallana gets treated despite his age.

“I don’t see mentality being a problem for Tyler”, Martin said at a press conference.

“He has such a calm way and I have no worries about him.

“If he’s playing well and performing, he will be treated exactly the same way as Adam Lallana who’s 36 years old; age doesn’t come into it.”

“Tyler was unfortunate not to play earlier because he had an amazing pre-season.

“He has an incredible belief in a nice, modest way, and he has to keep living at 100 per cent.

“He has a nice support network but it’s not all going to be one way.”

Southampton are set to face Bournemouth on Monday and Dibling will be keen on helping the Saints register their first win in the league against the Cherries.