Derby County boss Paul Warne thinks the reason behind the Rams’ success at Pride Park is because of the unification of fans and the players.

The Rams are unbeaten at home since their last defeat in League One against Charlton Athletic in February.

They have won all four games this season at Pride Park and are set to welcome Norwich City at home this weekend.

Warne admitted that the atmosphere at Pride Park had improved since February and revealed that since then, each time his team walked out of the tunnel, he felt the voices getting louder and louder in the ground.

He believes that the reason behind their success at home is because his players managed to build a unified relationship with the 30,000 supporters at Pride Park, which he believes has carried forward into this season.

When asked about the reason behind Derby’s success at home, Warne told Rams TV: “I just think that since about February time there has been a real improvement in not the expectations but the excitement level, I think.

“That is what it felt like to me, so every game I turned up even though I did not think we were guaranteed to win against anyone because it is not that easy; any football game is not that easy.

“I just felt there was more.

“I don’t know, the summer was coming, flags started appearing, which obviously I buzzed off.

“I just think it just looks brilliant, and every time the lads walked out of the tunnel, it just felt louder.

“I mean, if someone could prove to me it is not true and there is a decibel chart, there is going to be a chart here somewhere for decibel, but it just felt livelier.

“That is the truth and I don’t know if that was the fans feeding off the players or the players feeding off the fans, but collectively, the 30,000 give or take and the eleven on the pitch just felt a lot more unified.

“I do understand that winning does that, it is hard to feel unified if you have lost eight on the spin and I just felt it sort of carried on to this season.”

Derby have managed to register nine points this season and all of them have come from wins at home.