Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that his first choice striker does not have to win the Golden Boot, he wants his striker to link up with the team better.

The Whites boss has chosen young Spanish striker Mateo Joseph as his first-choice striker this season, with Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford on the bench.

The 20-year-old, though, has scored only one goal so far this season, but Farke has insisted that Joseph has impressed him with his performances this term.

Farke pointed out that even though he has scored once, that was an important goal against Hull City, and on top of that he has provided three assists as well.

The Whites boss made it clear that his striker does not need to win the ‘Golden Boot’ to prove his usefulness in his team.

“For example when we speak about the striker position, like Mateo Joseph, I am happy with his season so far”, Farke told a press conference about the Spanish attacker.

“Because his workload is great, he got an important assist in the last game for Largie Ramazani, had an overall good performance.

“And also, I was a striker myself, it is always good for confidence, rhythm and mood, the judgment of a striker.

“He was impressive in pre-season, he scored an important goal against Hull and was also on the scoresheet for his country.

“[He] has already three assists under his belt, so overall for me, it is not like my striker has to win the Golden Boot, I want him to be successful with my squad.

“And whoever scores, I am happy with it and for that there is no pressure.”

Piroe is also knocking on Farke’s door for a starting spot as the Dutch forward has scored two goals despite playing second fiddle to Joseph this season.

Now it remains to be seen if Farke will change things up top this weekend when the Whites host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday.