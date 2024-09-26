Everton attacker Dwight McNeil has revealed that he has spoken to the strikers about what they want because being a number ten he has to build a relationship with them.

McNeil has been used in multiple roles on the pitch by manager Sean Dyche this season so far, including in the number ten role behind the striker.

The 24-year-old insists that it is a very important role as he is the one closest to the strikers, who have one of the hardest jobs on the pitch.

To perform the role better, McNeil says that he has spoken at length with the strikers, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to build an understanding.

McNeil told his club’s official channel: “We do team analysis sessions and then separate individual ones as well.

“I’ve done more of those individual ones recently with it being a fairly new position to me at this level, and spoken to the staff a lot in terms of what they expect from me.

“I’ve also spoken a lot to Dom and the strikers in terms of what they want because they have one of the hardest jobs on the pitch.

“As a number ten, you’re the one who is generally closest to him, so it’s about building that relationship and understanding between you, ready for when it really counts out on the pitch.”

The Toffees are yet to win their first Premier League game of the season, but managed their first point in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend.