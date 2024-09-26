Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that Derby County’s undefeated run at Pride Park will come to an end at the hands of Norwich City this weekend.

Newly promoted Derby have so far won all four of their games at Pride Park this season, but their form away from home has not managed to match up.

Now Norwich, who registered a 4-1 win against Watford last weekend, are set to visit Pride Park on Saturday to face Derby.

Parkin admits that the Rams have been good this season, but is of the opinion that they have rode their luck in the games at Pride Park.

He pointed out that Norwich will be in a better state after their strong performance against Watford and is confident that the Canaries will be able to end Derby’s unbeaten run at home.

“I will go for Derby’s run to end at Pride Park”, Parkin said on the EFL Championship Score Predictions Show.

“I think Derby obviously have been very good.

“They rode their luck, certainly in the Middlesbrough game, which they won.

“I think they have won one to nil on three occasions, but I am going to go for Norwich to be feeling much better about things after that thumping win.

“I am going to go for Norwich to win at Derby by two goals to one.”

Norwich have not lost in their last three visits to Pride Park and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to continue their record against Derby on Saturday.