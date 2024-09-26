Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has insisted that the Owls need to improve their game management and hailed Premier League giants Arsenal as a ‘prime example’ of that.

The Owls have made a shaky start to their Championship campaign after registering only one win from the opening six matches.

In their last two league matches, the Owls managed to rescue only one point despite taking the lead in both games.

Danny Rohl’s side scored a 93rd-minute goal against QPR but conceded three minutes later to draw the game and against Luton Town, they conceded two goals after Di’Shon Bernard was sent off in the 74th minute.

Bannan noted how a ten-man Arsenal defended for the entirety of the second half against Manchester City last weekend, and feels his side should learn from that.

“What we have not been doing well in the last two games is probably, we could have been a bit better in the game management”, Bannan said to the BBC about his side’s game management.

“Especially after scoring in the 93rd minute at home the other week [against QPR], we should see the game out.

“And the other day when we went down to ten men.

“There are ways you can go about it a bit better and a bit more savvy, with Arsenal on Sunday being the prime example of how to play with ten men.

“I thought they were brilliant in the second half against the best team in the world.”

Bannan and his team-mates need to show quality game management this Saturday when they face top-of-the-table West Brom in a league clash.