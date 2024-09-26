Qarabag boss Gurban Gurbanov believes that Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘more dynamic’ under Ange Postecoglou than was the case when his side last met Spurs in 2015.

The team from Azerbaijan are in London to take on Tottenham in what will be their first match of the new Europa League league phase campaign.

Tottenham as a team are not unknown to Qarabag given that they played the London-based club in 2015 in the same city and in the same competition.

On that occasion, Tottenham came away with a 3-1 win by virtue of a brace from Heung-min Son, while they also beat Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Reflecting on that match, the Qarabag manager insisted that the current Tottenham team under Posetcoglou will be a different proposition as they are more dynamic and quick when it comes to pressing.

“I remember that match exactly. Yes, we lost 3-1”, Gurbanov said at a press conference while reflecting on the last meeting.

“At that time, Tottenham was a good team and had a good head coach. Today’s Tottenham is more dynamic.

“After the arrival of the new manager, they have become one of the fastest-pressing teams in the Premier League.

“They have a completely different game philosophy.”

Tottenham will hope to continue with their winning momentum from the Brentford game when they host Gurbanov’s team this evening.