Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has revealed that Southampton loanee Shea Charles is a ‘perfect foil’ for him and insists that the Saints loan star allows him to wander high up the pitch.

Saints signed the Northern Ireland international last year from Manchester City when they were a Championship club.

They have achieved promotion last term back up to the Premier League and Russell Martin has sent Charles out on loan to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday for regular game time.

Owls skipper Bannan feels that the Saints loanee is very mature on the field despite only being 20.

He described Charles as his ‘perfect foil’ and insisted that Charles is the key reason why he has been able to score two goals this season already.

“I have enjoyed it, I think he [Charles] is a big reason why I have got two goals this season as well”, Bannan told the BBC about his experience so far playing with the Saints loanee.

“I have been able to attack a lot more because I have realised quickly that he is a boy who plays beyond his years and age.

“He knows the position very well.

“He is obviously experienced, he has played international games.

“And you can see playing alongside him he is a perfect foil for me because it lets me go and try to do stuff higher up the pitch.”

Charles has started three league games in Danny Rohl’s side already and he will be looking to impress his parent club to have a more concrete spot in the Saints side following his loan spell at Hillsborough.