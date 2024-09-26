Millwall boss Neil Harris has hailed three of his players and insisted that they are the source of the creative spark of his side.

The Lions have not had the best of starts to their campaign as they are 18th after six games in the Championship.

They have gathered five points so far and four them came in their last three matches, which includes a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Harris insisted the performances and numbers from Duncan Watmore, Romain Esse and George Honeyman speak for themselves.

The Lions’ boss also stressed those three players are providing his side with the most creativity this season.

“Duncan and Romain’s numbers speak for themselves and George Honeyman’s performances speak for themselves, it is just that end product that is lacking from G’s [Honeyman] game at the moment but we’re confident that will come”, Harris told the South London Press regarding which players are offering his side with the creative spark.

“They are a big part of our creative game at the moment.”

Harris will be hoping to have the influence of his creative trio this Saturday when the Lions host Preston North End at the Den.

Both meetings between the two teams last season ended up as 1-1 draws.