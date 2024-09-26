Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo believes one Rangers star will be haunted by failing to hit the back of the net away at Malmo.

Rangers grabbed a comfortable 2-0 win away at Malmo on Thursday night to kick off their Europa League push with three points.

The Gers’ goals, one in either half, came from Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland, but Rangers were so dominant they could have won in Sweden by a greater margin.

Striker Cyriel Dessers missed a golden chance to give Rangers a third goal on the night and former Scotland hitman Iwelumo believes that will haunt him.

He feels much as Dessers will be happy to have helped the team win, not scoring will affect him as he is a striker.

“That’ll haunt him, that’ll haunt him yes”, Iwelumo said post match on talkSPORT 2.

“When you’re playing in those attacking areas and, even if you get the win, if you’ve not got your goal you don’t really feel part of it.

“Yes, you can celebrate it and you’re glad for the team, but in those positions you have to be selfish, you have to have that to your game.

“He will be disappointed in himself.”

Dessers completed the full 90 minutes in Malmo and will want to get the chance to start again this coming weekend when Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action, against Hibernian at Ibrox.