Former Championship star Jobi McAnuff believes that Birmingham City clicking into gear was not a question of if but when and the club and the players are doing exactly what was expected of them.

Birmingham were relegated from the Championship last term and are eyeing a speedy return to the second tier.

The club invested heavily in rebuilding their squad over the summer and also brought in a young manager in the form of Chris Davies.

They have made a good start to the season, being currently placed second in League One with 16 points from six league games.

McAnuff however is not surprised as he thinks that Birmingham and their players are doing what they were expected to do.

“The only question about Birmingham was when they’d click into gear, not if”, McAnuff told the BBC.

“When you look at the calibre of players they’ve signed, [Jay] Stansfield is doing what we expect him to and Birmingham City are doing what we expect them to do.”

Blues beat Wrexham and Rotherham United over their last two games and McAnuff has been left impressed.

“The last two games I’ve been super impressed, taking on Wrexham they were very comfortable.”

Birmingham are set to take on Peterborough United in their final match of the month on Saturday.