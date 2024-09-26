Former Rangers star Neil McCann thinks Malmo were ‘unstructured and so lop-sided’ that it gave the Gers a host of opportunities.

Philippe Clement’s men started their Europa League league stage campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win in Sweden over Malmo on Thursday night.

Nedim Bajrami gave Rangers the lead at the Eleda Stadion with just one minute on the clock, while Ross McCausland sealed the deal after he struck with 14 minutes left.

In truth, Rangers could and should have scored more goals against the Swedes, who failed to lay a glove on the visitors.

Malmo did not have a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes and McCann believes they were poor.

The former Rangers winger explained that Malmo lacked structure and balance, which allowed Rangers to create chances on the night.

“I was pleasantly disappointed in Malmo, shall we say. It’s great to see one of our sides getting a comfortable win in Europe”, McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“It’s not to often in recent times that Rangers have been efficient away from home in Europe.

“Malmo like to attack, they are unorthodox. But they had no balance or rhythm because they were getting turned over so often.

“They were so unstructured and so lop-sided, which gave Rangers opportunities.

“Rangers should have been out of sight.”

Victory in Sweden gives Rangers the perfect start to their Europa League campaign and their next challenge in the competition comes against Lyon at Ibrox.