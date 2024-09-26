Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is confident that if the Owls turn up and the fans are behind them they can beat West Brom on Saturday.

The Owls are sitting 22nd in the Championship table currently after rescuing only four points from their opening six league games.

Their next match is against top-of-the-table West Brom; the Baggies have won five of their six matches, drawing the other one.

The Owls’ skipper described Carlos Corberan’s team as one of the most in-form teams in the Championship but he is not scared.

The 34-year-old midfielder insisted that if his side play the way he knows they can play, they can beat anyone with the home support at Hillsborough.

“It is a great game [against West Brom]. [They are] flying high at the minute, probably the in-form team in the league and their league position replicates that”, Bannan said to the BBC about the home match against the Baggies.

“We are looking forward to it. It is going to be another big task for us.

“But we are at home, and I have said numerous times if we turn up and play the way we play especially at home with the fans behind us we can beat anybody in this league.”

Now only time will tell if Danny Rohl’s side will be able to stop the league leaders from taking all three points this weekend at Hillsborough.