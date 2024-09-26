Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin is confident that Sunderland will not suffer another bad away result at the weekend when they visit Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Sunderland are second in the Championship table and have started their season in an impressive manner under new boss Regis Le Bris.

Last weekend the Black Cats bounced back from their away defeat against Plymouth Argyle by defeating their rivals Middlesbrough 1-0.

They are on the road again though as Le Bris will take his team to Vicarage Road at the weekend to take on Watford and Parkin believes that the outcome of the game will go in favour of the visitors.

He pointed out that Sunderland were punished by Argyle due to their performance in the second half of that game, but is confident that Le Bris’ men will not repeat that performance against Watford.

“They were well beaten, Watford at Norwich [at the weekend]”, Parkin said on the EFL Championship Predictions Show.

“Just one point from the last three, I think.

“Sunderland have been really punished for that one bad 45 minutes of football at Argyle.

“So I would not expect lighting to strike twice away from home.

“Again, current form, have to go with Sunderland. I will go for a 2-0 away win.”

Sunderland last won a game at Vicarage Road is in 1999 and the Black Cats will be determined to change that record at the weekend.