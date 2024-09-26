Former Premier League defender Scott Minto was left disappointed with an early substitution made by Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou against Qarabag.

Spurs’ Europa League opener against the team from Azerbaijan was delayed and only kicked off at 20:35 on Thursday night.

There was early drama as Spurs defender Radu Dragusin was sent off just eight minutes into the game and then Brennan Johnson scored just minutes later.

Postecoglou reacted to the sending off by bringing off Lucas Bergvall and bringing on Destiny Udogie, making Tottenham more defensively solid.

That decision disappointed Minto, who was looking forward to seeing the Swedish midfielder in action, especially after his outing in the EFL Cup against Coventry City.

“You know what, it’s a real, real shame”, Minto said on talkSPORT 2.

“I was really looking forward to seeing him play.

“We know the talent he has, how well he played in that Coventry game in what was very difficult circumstances in that players around him that are more senior than him weren’t playing very well.

“He didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball very much in the first ten, eleven minutes.”

There are high expectations attached to Bergvall, who snubbed the chance to join Barcelona to make the move to Tottenham.

The Swede will now be waiting to see when his next chance comes along.