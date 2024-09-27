Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is of the opinion that Blues have a quality squad this season and as such fringe players will have to grab the opportunity when it is given.

Blues want to get straight back up in the Championship this season and they backed Davies in the summer window to strengthen the squad.

Birmingham have had an impressive start to the season as they are still unbeaten and second in the League One table with a game in hand over table toppers Wrexham.

Davies believes that he has a squad of players that possess good character and stated that due to the quality of their squad, some players will not get regular game time.

But he stressed that the players out of the starting line-up will have to take the chance when it comes their way to impress.

“We have got a group that I think are good in character. It’s the highs and lows of football”, Davies said via Birmingham Live.

“They all want to play, sometimes you don’t, sometimes you do, and that’s life as a professional footballer.

“They just have to accept that and when it’s their opportunity grab it because with the squad we’ve got this season you could be a really good player that maybe doesn’t play as much as you’re used to playing.

“When you do get that chance, you’ve really got to seize it.”

Birmingham will be back in action on Saturday against Peterborough United and Davies’ side will be gunning for their sixth straight win in the league.