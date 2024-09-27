Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Bristol City star Sinclair Armstrong has the raw ingredients in him and thinks Liam Manning will back himself to turn him into a good player.

The 21-year-old centre forward impressed last season for Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City brought him to Ashton Gate this summer amid fierce competition.

Last weekend, Armstrong scored a goal against Oxford United to help Bristol City secure their second win of the season.

Clarke believes that Armstrong’s goal against Oxford will give him some confidence and thinks that the player has some raw elements in him.

And he is of the opinion that Bristol City manager Manning is confident that he will be able to iron out Armstrong’s rawness from his game to make him a player.

“It was a good day the other day; obviously, Sinclair Armstrong got a bit of confidence”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He will probably keep his place up top.

“I think he is one of those, he has the raw ingredients.

“I guess Liam Manning will back himself to iron out the little bits of rawness that he has got about him and turn him into a player and that is something to look forward to.”

The 21-year-old forward has scored twice for Bristol City in the league so far in his six appearances and at the weekend he will be hoping to add to that goal tally against Swansea City.