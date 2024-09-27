Former Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson has dropped down to League Two to sign for Bromley.

The defender had been plying his trade in Australia with A League club Newcastle Jets.

He departed the Australian club earlier this year and has now headed back to England to continue his career.

Jenkinson, 32, who had spells at Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham, has agreed to join Bromley.

He lands with the League Two side on a free transfer and has been given the number 6 shirt at the club.

Jenkinson’s new club currently sit in 17th spot in League Two and have back to back home games lined up.

Bromley are due to host MK Dons this weekend and then Chesterfield, and Jenkinson will be expected to make his debut.

Jenkinson won the FA Cup while at Arsenal and landing him is a big coup for Bromley.